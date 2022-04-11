First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Trimmed by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

