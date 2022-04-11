Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 157,857 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Union Pacific worth $1,240,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.54. 124,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,257. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

