Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 239,270 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $447,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.24. 425,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

