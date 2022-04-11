Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 386,767 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $803,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 376,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

