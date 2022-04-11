Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 477,205 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,205 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Raytheon Technologies worth $657,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.05. 174,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

