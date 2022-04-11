Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 558,030 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of JD.com worth $543,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. 405,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.53 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

