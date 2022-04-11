Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 92,839 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $501,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

