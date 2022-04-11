Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,310,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $14.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $585.72. The stock had a trading volume of 116,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $361.34 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

