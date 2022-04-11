Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,549,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.36 on Monday, reaching $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.