Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,107,581 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Intuit worth $773,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $474.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,843. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.