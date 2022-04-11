Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 168,085 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Caterpillar worth $1,448,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

