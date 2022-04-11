Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 271,835 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 271,835 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $1,504,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.32 on Monday, hitting $219.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,352,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.06.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

