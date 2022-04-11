Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 484,081 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of NextEra Energy worth $1,407,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 213,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 356,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,307. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.