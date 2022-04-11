Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,938,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,608 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,785,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,732. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

