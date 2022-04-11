Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,554,434 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $699,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $537.51. 140,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $374.03 and a one year high of $548.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

