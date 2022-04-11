Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 765,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of CSX worth $673,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 675,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

