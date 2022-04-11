Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,928,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,600. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

