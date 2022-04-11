Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Billion Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Oracle worth $1,395,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. 227,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,783. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.