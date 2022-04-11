Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Billion Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.03% of American Express worth $2,576,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.03. 182,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,691. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

