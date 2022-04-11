Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Billion Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of PayPal worth $2,728,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 511,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,457. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

