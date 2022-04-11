Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Billion Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,120,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.03. 416,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $508.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

