Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $674.35 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of ING Groep worth $674,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 789,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,743. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.