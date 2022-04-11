Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,871,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,953,422. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

