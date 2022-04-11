Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Novartis worth $908,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.99. 226,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,511. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

