Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Lam Research worth $1,295,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.42.

LRCX traded down $14.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.36. 64,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,315. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

