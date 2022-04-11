Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of ServiceNow worth $580,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $26,914,833 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

