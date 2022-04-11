Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 16.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $952,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,381,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. 151,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.