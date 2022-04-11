Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $464.85 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,052,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,854,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.96. 119,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -278.94 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.