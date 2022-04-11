Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 343,591 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,591 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Chevron worth $774,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 199,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 209,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.75. 452,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $322.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

