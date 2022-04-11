Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of AstraZeneca worth $1,171,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.77. 682,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

