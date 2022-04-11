Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,980 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of NIKE worth $1,336,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.34. 343,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

