Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ABB worth $695,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $11,531,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. 315,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,647. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

