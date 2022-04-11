Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of 3M worth $1,026,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.99. 97,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

