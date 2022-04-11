Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $877,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,823,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

