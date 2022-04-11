Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,157,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.40. 131,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,280. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

