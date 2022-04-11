Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,885,489 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,978,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,885,489 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Vale worth $434,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 1,570,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,490,508. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

