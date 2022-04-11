Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 559,866 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 559,866 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of BHP Group worth $470,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.97. 126,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,510. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

