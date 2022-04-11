Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 82,573 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Otis Worldwide worth $97,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $76.37. 1,731,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

