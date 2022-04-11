Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $59.23 million and $9.10 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.01 or 0.07367176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.55 or 1.00058221 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

