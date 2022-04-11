Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Shares of FND opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 126,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

