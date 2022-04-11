Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 310,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,296,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flora Growth by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

