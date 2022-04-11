FlypMe Price Tops $0.0659 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

