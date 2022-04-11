FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $138.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $138.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.