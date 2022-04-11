Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

