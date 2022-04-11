Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $78.66 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.