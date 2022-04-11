Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FMX opened at $78.66 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.
FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
