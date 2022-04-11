FortKnoxster Hits One Day Trading Volume of $900,028.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $900,028.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

