Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

FBHS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,090,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 481.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 608,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

