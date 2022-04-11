Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

NYSE FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.