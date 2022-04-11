Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBHS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

FBHS stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

