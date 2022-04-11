Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.89. 17,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

