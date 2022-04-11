Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.89. 17,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.
Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
